Tanzania: RC Mbuge Insists On Covid-19 Precautionary Measures

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge has urged Kagera residents to continue taking precautionary measures against the Covid-19 and ensure they get vaccinated.

"Kagera region recently received the second batch of 61,901 doses of Sinopharm in response to an increase in the number of people seeking life-saving jabs. I therefore call upon people to go and take the vaccines," he said.

Mr Mbuge explained that the region launched the vaccination campaign on August 4, this year.

"We are happy to announce that the region received the first batch of 45,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson for Covid-19, and until October 10, this year all the 45,000 doses had already been administered," he said.

He explained that until November 19 this year, about 30,893 people had been vaccinated, implying 49 per cent performance.

He assured people that the vaccinations were safe while at the same time boost immunity and combat the development of severe infections across the country.

He denounced the few "prophets of doom" who spread unfounded rumours against the vaccinations, calling on the people to disregard them and appealed to them to continue taking precaution against Covid-19 pandemic, adding that vaccination is the greatest option.

Mr Mbuge appealed to health experts, religious leaders and youths through their groups to raise awareness on the preventive measures. Similarly, he reminded people to be watchful against other ailments, including HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which are still claiming lives in the country.