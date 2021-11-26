Tanzania: Premier Launches Guide for Varsity Gender Desks

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has on Thursday unveiled a guide for the establishment of gender desks in universities.

The guide aims to sexual corruption incidents that are reported to be flourishing in higher learning institutions.

Speaking at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence campaign, the Prime Minister said more efforts should be made to tackle the problem which is affecting many young women.

The Premier said the fight against gender based violence (GBV) should involve all people who hate such acts adding that there should be an introduction of the guideline that could act as a catalyst in ending violence against girls in varsities.

"I continue to emphasize the establishment of gender desks in all colleges. This is the agenda and manifesto of CCM has emphasized justice and equality and protects Tanzanians against sexual violence," the Premier said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mwanaidi Ali Khamis, said the problem of violence against women continues to exist because some of victims do not report the cases.

She said that if every woman who is faced with such challenges decides to speak, the problem will end.

On his part Dar es Salam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makala said there are men who are facing the challenges.

He said men have now had complaints against rich women.

"I had a tour to listen to citizens' grievances, 30 per cent of the 927 grievances I received were of on the challenges of violence and sexual harassment, " he said