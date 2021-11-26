Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from Testing Stations in Gejeret (2), Adi-Nifas (1), Enda-Bond (1), Bar-Jima (1), Abashawul (1), and Geza-Banda (1); Central Region. Nine patients are from Testing Stations in Mendefera (3), Adi-Quala (2), Emni-Haili (1), Adi-Keih (1), Areza (1), and Adi-Seldait (1); Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in Hamelmalo (1) and Keren (2); Anseba Region.

On the other hand, five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 77 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,019 while the number of deaths has risen to 58.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,269.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

25 November 2021