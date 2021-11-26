Somalia: Acting Spy Chief Elected MP in Galmudug

25 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The acting National Intelligence and Security Agency director, Yasin Abdullahi Mohamud as been elected as a member of the lower house of the parliament in an election that took place in Dhusamareb.

The total number of delegates who voted were 91, Yasin received 68 votes while Mohamed Ali Ulusow received 20 votes, 3 votes were spoiled.

Yassin Farey is one of President Farmaajo's closest allies, and opponents of the government see his candidacy as part of Villa Somalia's bid to stay in office.

The Electoral Commission said that the process was accurate and that the procedure did not exclude anyone from the election.

"This election is an indirect election and is based on agreement and political consensus. At the last national consultative meeting in Mogadishu, the procedure for the election was announced," the commission said

Farey was appointed by president Farmaajo last month as the new acting NISA director in a controversial presidential decree after having seen that he is the most loyal service member to Fahad Yasin.

