Cameroon: Parent Teacher Associations - Regulating Education Body

Members of the Committee on Education, Vocational Training and Youth of the National Assembly and cabinet ministers of the Basic and Secondary Education sectors have agreed on the pivotal role of Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) in the education sector and the need to put more order for the desired objectives of their creation to be fully attained.

Ministers Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa of Basic Education and Nalova Lyonga of Secondary Education briefed members of the Committee during an information exchange session on the status, functioning and control of PTAs that took place at the National Assembly on November 24, 2021. The deliberations were presided at by the Vice President of the Committee on Education, Vocational Training and Youth, Hon. François Biba. The Ministers highlighted problems rocking PTAs to include people turning it into a business, non-respect of rules and regulations and people who misconstrue the idea of PTA. As measures to bring order in the PTA, the Secondary Education Minister said rules, regulations and other texts exist and the Ministry is going to publish them for everybody to follow. The Basic Education Minister on his part said reflection was currently going on under the coordination of the Prime Minister to come up with solutions and a bill may likely come to Parliament regulating the PTA. All of them however, agreed on the important role of PTAs in shaping morals and contributing to the provision of infrastructure and teaching staff in schools.

The Secondary Education Minister, Prof Nalova Lyonga in the her presentation said the PTA is the body of people who have children attending a particular school. "It brings the home to the school and the school home." She stated that members of the PTA are volunteers and the association harnesses the potentials of parents whose children are attendees of the same school. Besides the financial aspect that helps in carrying out some projects, the highest aspect of the PTA is the inculcation of morals in the students and pupils for it is the bridge between the home and school. On functioning, she said the PTA must be registered in the Senior Divisional Office where the school is located. With regard to PTA levies, she clarified that there was no fixed rate. They are determined by the number of students in a school and the projects the School Council submits to the PTA executive for financing. Therefore, all schools must know the number of its students that will determine what each parent has to pay per student. Principals, Nalova Lyonga said, are not supposed to keep the PTA levies as there is a well constituted body for that. "If you do not have a project, you do not need a PTA", she said.