Gambia: Barrow Discloses Over U.S.$175 Million Agric Investment Plan

President Adama Barrow on Tuesday told supporters in Foni Jarrol that his government has over $175 million investment plan in the field of Agriculture.

He was responding to claims by the UDP leader in a purported circulating audio that the government led by President Adama Barrow has no plans of investing in agriculture.

According to Mr. Barrow, there is US$80 million plan for rice production, US$28 million for storage, US$27 million on rearing of goats and sheep and another additional US$40 million coming into the agriculture sector."

He further reiterated that he has been a president for five years, saying peace is everywhere and Foni has benefited from it and his developmental process.

In another meeting held in Bondali, Presidential adviser, Henry Gomez, said the upcoming election has nothing to do with President Barrow, saying Barrow has already shown Gambians what he did and what he wants to do.

"We all know what we have gone through. President Barrow gave us peace that we wanted for 22 years."

Kaddy Camara, National Assembly Member (NAM) for Foni Bondali, alleged that people used to call her personal lines and insulted her.

"I joined the NPP because Jammeh said GDC is wicked than UDP. That's the reason I wouldn't join GDC but NPP because that's where our peace is and even him (Jammeh). GDC is just looking for their own interests and I assure you that if they are elected in power, they would be the first to prosecute Jammeh."