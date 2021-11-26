Gambia: Foundation Gives Haemophilia Medical Aid to Health Ministry

In a bid to complement government's effort in ensuring quality health care delivery, Save Motherhood Haemophilia Foundation, based in The Gambia recently handed over a consignment of Haemophilia items to the Ministry of Health.

The medical aid was donated by World Federation of Haemophilia and is meant to augment the country's health care sector. The presentation of the 100 pieces of Haemophilia Medical supplies was coordinated by Mr. Vandy Jayah, president of Save Motherhood Haemophilia Foundation Gambia and his team at a ceremony held at the Kotu Medical Store.

At the handing over ceremony, Fafanding Sabally, director of Pharmaceuticals Service at the Ministry, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the donors for the gesture.

He described the coming of items as long overdue, saying Haemophilia disease is totally neglected area in the country.

He spoke at length on the importance of the items, assuring that the items would go a long way in boosting health care service delivery in the country.

"I must confess that this is the first time ever to receive haemophilia aids in the health care system. We are really grateful to receive this magnificence gesture."

Sabally indicated that haemophilia disease is one area neglected in the country and added; "We have not been investing much in this area, I believe this support is wakeup call for us to invest more in the area to help those suffering from haemophilia diseases."

Since the association is helping to fill that void in supporting the country's health care system, he said it is only worthy of emulation and he encouraged and commended the donors for the gesture.

For his part, Vandy Jayah, president of Save Motherhood Foundation-The Gambia, said there was a need for him to introduce the foundation in The Gambia in a bid to cut -down cost involved in travelling to neighbouring Senegal to look for treatment.

He also called on the private sector or organisations as well as charities to support the government in that regard.