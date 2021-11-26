Nigeria: UNFPA Renews Support for Reproductive Health, Women's Right in Nigeria

Ms Kanem would be accompanied by the UNFPA Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Argentina Matavel Piccin, based in Dakar, Senegal.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has renewed its commitment to reproductive health, women's rights and provision of secure environment for adolescent girls in Nigeria.

This was the message of the global agency's executive director, Natalia Kanem, when she arrived the country on a visit on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the UNFPA's regional communication advisor, Jacob Eben, noted that Ms Kanem will be in the country until November 28, adding that during the period, she would express the agency's support and commitment for the sexual and reproductive health rights of women, girls, and young people in Nigeria and the West and Central Africa region.

"Today, UNFPA is looking after the reproductive health of countless women, girls, boys and men, everyone across this beautiful country. My message is simple; we need to assure that our adolescent girls grow up secured, that her community is at peace, and that she has the life-saving that she needs to navigate a dangerous world if there is ignorance," Ms Kanem said.

The statement further noted that Ms Kanen would also shed light on the achievements, progress and challenges in implementing UNFPA's mandate in Nigeria and the region, particularly in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit versus ICPD

Ms Kanem's visit comes two years after the highly successful 2019 Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD)+25, where member states recommitted to accelerate the promise of achieving the Plan of Action of the International Population on Development, 25 years after the landmark agreement in Cairo, Egypt.

More activities

The Executive Director would also visit the health care workers at the UN Severe Acute Respiratory Isolation and Treatment Centre (SARI) in Abuja, and attend the STEAM Flagship graduation event.

STEAM flagship is an entrepreneurship programme for gender-based violence survivors.

They will also launch the media premiere of a drama series on Gender-based Violence on November 25 as part of the 16 Days Activism commemoration.

Also, she is to meet and engage with young people from the University of Benin, Edo State, to exchange views and ideas.