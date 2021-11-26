Sudan: Political Deal Marks New Stage of National Transition

Sudan's national transition has entered a new stage as relevant political parties recently reached a political agreement, with an eye to ending a month-long political crisis in the country.

The deal was signed by the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and removed Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, on Sunday.

The agreement is comprised of 14 items, including reappointing Hamdok as prime minister.

"This agreement is an advanced step forward to complete the transitional period," Fadlallah Burma Nasser, head of Sudan's National Umma Party, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The political deal, signed between Gen. Al-Burhan and Hamdok, fulfilled the demands of the Sudanese street and the international community, and we hope it would be supported," he added.

The Revolutionary Front, an alliance bringing together the armed groups which signed the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan, stressed the importance of implementing the bilateral deal and responding to the concerns of the Sudanese.

"Certainly, the deal constituted an important step to end the crisis which nearly ravaged our country," Mohamed Ismail, a leading figure of the front, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The agreement came after the recent political crisis which almost plunged the country into a dark tunnel, and therefore, it constitutes a positive breakthrough," he said.

He stressed the need to take further measures that support the transition, including the establishment of the legislative council, as well as the election and constitution commissions.

Yasir Al-Atta, member of Sudan's Sovereign Council, said the political deal paves the way for a wide national dialogue that includes all the political forces in the country to reach a Sudanese consensus to make the transitional period a success.

Al-Atta made the remarks during a briefing to the leaders of the General Intelligence Service on Monday, vowing that the security system will support Hamdok until the country achieves safety and the objectives of the revolution.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Raziq Ziyada, a Sudanese political analyst, underscored the importance of the international role in reaching the political deal.

"No doubt that the international community has played a great role in reaching the political deal," Ziyada told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Sudan has suffered a political crisis after Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the cabinet. -Xinhua