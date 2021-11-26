Ghana: SES HD PLUS Ghana Rolls Out Festive Season Promotion

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country's premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, has introduced two additional bundles to the existing two months free subscription offered on the HD+ Decoder, just in time for the holidays.

From now, HD+ Decoders sold in the 'Aha Ayɛdɛ' bundle promo will be available at three price points: GHS 130, GHS150 and GHS250.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday, said currently, the HD+ Decoder was sold at GHS 130 which comes with two months free subscription.

With the GHS 150 bundle, the offer includes the HD+ Decoder plus 5 months free subscription.

The GHS 250 bundle comes with the HD+ Decoder and an incredible 14 months free subscription.

"There is no time like now to join the HD+ Family. The Aha Ayɛdɛ bundle promo provides great value with your HD+ Decoder purchase as your entire family can enjoy their favourite channels in crystal clear picture quality for the rest of the year. This is in line with our commitment to delivering world-class TV viewing experiences to our customers at an affordable price," Theodore Asampong, Director at SES HD PLUS Ghana, said.

"The launch of these Aha Ayɛdɛ Super Bundles comes at an opportune time for children because BID TV and GNTV Junior are now available on HD+ in high definition quality e.TV Ghana has also been added in HD quality as a new channel," she added.

The Aha Ayɛdɛ bundle promotion, she said, provided an option of 2, 5 or 14 months free subscription to new HD+ Decoder customers.