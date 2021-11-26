South Africa: Mr Price Interim Earnings Leap After Hard-Pressed South African Consumers Look for Bargains

analysis

Discount retailer Mr Price posted a 46% surge in interim earnings on Thursday as battered South African consumers seek bargains. The company also upped its dividend by 34% and is quickly rebuilding after July's looting spree.

For some South African retailers, it has, to quote Charles Dickens, been the best of times and the worst of times.

Discount retailer Mr Price saw 111, or 7%, of its stores "entirely looted" in the wave of unrest that rocked Gauteng and KZN in July in the wake of the jailing of disgraced former president Jacob Zuma.

Yet the company posted a 46.4% increase in headline earnings to 448.3 cents per share in the six months to 2 October 2021. For shareholders, this translated into a dividend of 282.4 cents per share, an increase of more than 34% and a payout ratio of 63%. Mr Price's cash resources sit at R3.9-billion and it has no debt, so it is in a position to dish out dividends.

Investors gave a thumbs-up to the results as the company's share price rose by almost 4% on Thursday.

The company's retail sales also grew by 37.8%, which must be put into some context - the comparable six-month...