South Africa: Mbeki Warns 2021 Results Represent Reversal for Progressive Movement and Advance for Right-Wing Forces

Thabo Mbeki recommends some introspection, and his quotes from party documents seem to suggest that nothing from the era of former president Jacob Zuma holds sway anymore.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has outlined four steps that he reckons could help the ANC become a "dependable agent for people-centred progressive change" again.

Mbeki penned an unsolicited eight-page letter to ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, which emerged one day after the date on it, 24 November 2021, in which he warned that the outcome of the 1 November local government elections "represents a serious reversal for the progressive movement and a significant advance for the right-wing forces".

He continued: "I would like to believe that all of us in the ANC have fully taken on board the hard and incontestable truth that we carry much of the blame for this outcome."

His analysis of a serious reversal wasn't quite shared by the party's head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane, who at a press conference on Thursday night said the election results, compared with 2016, don't show a decline but rather that "in actual fact the ANC has not grown, we remain at the same level that we were in the past elections".

