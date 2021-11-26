South Africa: The Covid-19 Fourth Wave Is Looming in December - Wastewater Surveillance Gives Us All the Signposts

analysis

From wastewater surveillance and analysis, all the signs are clear that South Africa is heading for a fourth wave of Covid-19 in December 2021 with Gauteng in the lead, although the scale and extent cannot be predicted.

In June 2021, the Water Research Commission (WRC) published a science brief based on its National Wastewater-Based Epidemiology (WBE) Surveillance Programme with implementation partners, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the South African Collaborative Covid-19 Surveillance System (SACCESS) network.

The WRC reported a sudden surge and exponential increase in SARS-CoV-2 RNA fragments detection at one of its sentinel wastewater treatment plants serving a large area of the eThekwini Municipality. This input by the Durban University of Technology was an early warning at least four weeks in advance of the rise of confirmed clinical cases. This was the beginning of the third wave. In retrospect, a rapid response with robust interventions would have lowered the intensity of the third wave.

The WRC, in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), launched a special programme on surveillance of Covid-19 in wastewater, sanitation and health. The commission continues to fund the initiative which is coordinated by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)...