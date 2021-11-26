South Africa: Absent Witness - Bathabile Dlamini's Perjury Trial Again Delayed By the Prosecution

analysis

On Day two of former minister Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial, it was the magistrate's turn to lay into the prosecution after it failed, again, to bring a witness to court. This was the second day that the State's failure to produce a witness would result in a postponement.

On Wednesday, the opening day of the trial, former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini's defence attorney Tshepiso Phahlane accused the State of "always getting its way" after it asked for a postponement to prepare its witness to take the stand. This, Phahlane pointed out, was after the State had said in early October that it would be ready for trial. The case was postponed to Thursday.

However, on Thursday morning the State's prosecutor Jacob Serepo told the court that after consulting with her, their first witness would not be called.

The State would call only the second witness, former South African Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

The problem: Magwaza is in KwaZulu-Natal and it would take up to three weeks for the State to organise the trip to Johannesburg. This had not been done. He asked for an adjournment until some time next year.

As with the first witness, the State...