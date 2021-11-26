South Africa: Debate of the Decade - Global Inflation - to the Future and Back

analysis

Inflation remains the great divider of the Covid-19 economic era and, sadly, it'll be years before we know who are the winners of the transitory versus persistent inflation debate. But that hasn't stopped economists from taking a stab at painting a picture of what our inflationary pattern may look like -- some of which are more creative than others.

It's been more than six months since the phrase "transitory inflation" entered common financial parlance and since then the refrain has divided and agitated inflation-watchers in equal measure.

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Bridgewater Associates Chairman Ray Dalio remain adamant that this year's increase in inflation is not transitory and will pose a huge threat if central banks fall behind the curve. However, developed country central bankers and many other private sector economists remain confident that the factors driving inflation up now will settle down through next year.

It's undoubtedly the debate of the decade and, I don't know about you, but I would love to time-travel five years into the future to see whose view proves to be right, with either inflation becoming a mere blip in history, largely subsumed by other painful socioeconomic memories of the pandemic,...