South Africa: Debate of the Decade - Global Inflation - to the Future and Back

25 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

Inflation remains the great divider of the Covid-19 economic era and, sadly, it'll be years before we know who are the winners of the transitory versus persistent inflation debate. But that hasn't stopped economists from taking a stab at painting a picture of what our inflationary pattern may look like -- some of which are more creative than others.

It's been more than six months since the phrase "transitory inflation" entered common financial parlance and since then the refrain has divided and agitated inflation-watchers in equal measure.

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Bridgewater Associates Chairman Ray Dalio remain adamant that this year's increase in inflation is not transitory and will pose a huge threat if central banks fall behind the curve. However, developed country central bankers and many other private sector economists remain confident that the factors driving inflation up now will settle down through next year.

It's undoubtedly the debate of the decade and, I don't know about you, but I would love to time-travel five years into the future to see whose view proves to be right, with either inflation becoming a mere blip in history, largely subsumed by other painful socioeconomic memories of the pandemic,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X