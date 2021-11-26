South Africa: Strategic Litigation a Powerful Tool to Fight the Climate Crisis, Webinar Told

analysis

There are currently more than 1,000 climate change litigation cases around the world, the majority of which are in the US, report finds.

On Wednesday, the Applied Constitutional Study Laboratory at the Dullah Omar Institute, together with the Global Environmental Law Centre at the University of the Western Cape, hosted a Next Generation constitutionalism webinar.

At the webinar, Joana Setzer, an assistant professor at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, presented a report (which she co-authored) on climate change litigation. The thrust of the report is that climate change litigation has been growing and is having an increasingly important impact on mitigating against the world's climate crisis.

Setzer said that before the Paris Agreement (an international treaty on climate change) was signed in 2015, there were about 800 known cases of climate litigation worldwide. That list had grown to more than 1,000 cases, with the majority of cases being in the US.

She said these were strategic cases against heads of states and heads of multinational corporations and were diverse - including issues like mining, deforestation, renewable energy or regulatory issues around allowances within the European Union Emissions Trading System.

Setzer told the webinar that strategic...