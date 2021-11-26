South Africa: SA to Engage UK Over Temporary Ban On Flights

26 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government says it has noted the announcement by the United Kingdom (UK) to temporarily ban all flights from the Southern parts of Africa, including South Africa, from entering the UK due to the detection of a new Coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529.

South Africa confirmed on Thursday that it has detected the new Coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 in the country.

According to the BBC, UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, announced on Friday that six African countries, including South Africa, would be added to the red list, with flights being temporarily banned from Friday at midday.

The other countries include Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

No cases have been identified in the UK. However, in a statement, that government said it was taking precautionary measures to protect public health and the progress made so far through their successful vaccination programme.

"The variant includes a large number of spike protein mutations as well as mutations in other parts of the viral genome. These are potentially biologically significant mutations, which may change the behaviour of the virus concerning vaccines, treatments and transmissibility. More investigation is required," the UK government said.

While South Africa said it respects the right of all countries to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect its citizens, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the UK's decision seems to have been "rushed".

"Even the World Health Organisation is yet to advise on the next steps," said the department.

Minister Naledi Pandor said: "Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries".

According to the department, the officials will engage the UK government with the view to persuade them to reconsider the decision.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X