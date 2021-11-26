South Africa: Players Now Eligible for Selection to Second Country After Change to World Rugby Regulation

analysis

World Rugby's amendment of Regulation 8, which guides its national eligibility rules, could have unintended consequences for the international game.

It's unlikely, but -- thanks to an eligibility rule change by World Rugby -- possible that Scotland and British & Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe could turn out for the Springboks in future.

South Africa born and raised Van der Merwe, who played for SA Schools and the Junior Boks, is just one of dozens of players who could benefit from the revised regulation.

Van der Merwe (26), who played in all three Tests for the Lions against the Boks this year, and was impressive for Scotland against the country of his birth just a few weeks ago, is one of many South Africans who could fulfil childhood ambitions of wearing the green and gold.

France lock Paul Willemse, Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman and Van der Merwe are just three players who could use the loophole in the future if they choose to. It's not to say they would want to, but the option now exists after they chose to pursue their careers elsewhere when they felt their path to the Boks was blocked.

This week World Rugby...