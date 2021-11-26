South Africa: Players Now Eligible for Selection to Second Country After Change to World Rugby Regulation

25 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

World Rugby's amendment of Regulation 8, which guides its national eligibility rules, could have unintended consequences for the international game.

It's unlikely, but -- thanks to an eligibility rule change by World Rugby -- possible that Scotland and British & Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe could turn out for the Springboks in future.

South Africa born and raised Van der Merwe, who played for SA Schools and the Junior Boks, is just one of dozens of players who could benefit from the revised regulation.

Van der Merwe (26), who played in all three Tests for the Lions against the Boks this year, and was impressive for Scotland against the country of his birth just a few weeks ago, is one of many South Africans who could fulfil childhood ambitions of wearing the green and gold.

France lock Paul Willemse, Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman and Van der Merwe are just three players who could use the loophole in the future if they choose to. It's not to say they would want to, but the option now exists after they chose to pursue their careers elsewhere when they felt their path to the Boks was blocked.

This week World Rugby...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X