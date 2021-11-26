South Africa Needs Electoral and Political Reform - Lessons From a Survivor of the ANC's Quatro Prison Camp

analysis

Thamsanqa D Malinga is a writer, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid'.

If Luthando Dyasop and his ANC comrades could be betrayed by their leaders for simply demanding that their movement must reform, when their elected representatives are ignored and classified as dissenters, and democratically elected structures are dissolved and disregarded, then what hope is there for an electorate that used its ballot to call for reform?

Post the local government elections, at the time when the narrative of voter apathy was being paraded, I wrote in detail about the ANC's destruction of the electoral system to an extent that this created despondency among the electorate. People were despondent, due to the ANC's arrogance, to such an extent that they were prepared to walk away from the elections and not even bother to try another party. To the voter, elections served no purpose.

My article caught the attention of a former MK combatant and author of Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration, Luthando Dyasop. Dyasop is a veteran of the ANC's war in support of Angola against Jonas Savimbi's Unita.

On a sunny Thursday afternoon when the Johannesburg sun was at its harshest, I set off to...