Nigeria: Pay N200m Ransom Before 6 HRs, Bandits Tell Family of Abducted Orderly Police Officer

Bandits who abducted Orderly Police officer to late former Director of the FCT when they attacked the Abuja-Kaduna road last Sunday, have given a 6 hours ultimatum for the policeman's family to pay N200 million ransom.

They threatened that they were about to relocate to another location where they could be able to make phone calls, and shall move together with the abductees.

The abducted policeman, Dambo Hosea, according to a Hausa tabloid Muryar 'Yanci, was among those the bandits took to the forest on Sunday after killing his boss and former governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, late Sagir Hamidu, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

" The bandits demanded that his family gather N200 million quickly, so as to release him."

"When they called the policeman's family on cellular, they said they were leaving the location because there is no telecom services. That they should pay the ransom quickly. "

" The gunmen were annoyed when the family pleaded that they could only afford to pay N2 million. The gunmen expressed their anger and gave the family 6 hours deadline, to pay the N200 million ransom.

The tabloid claimed it's reporter who listened to the recorded phone conversation between the bandits and the policeman's family ,said when they begged to pay N2 million, the bandits replied saying " you shouldn't say so because this is a big man in our custody. You are saying what cannot be possible. "

That the bandit who was talking to the policeman's family said they were even lucky his colleagues did not hear their plea to pay N2 million, adding that " the problem will escalate if you did not heed to our demand. If you ever mention N2 million again, we will either shoot him dead or slaughter him."

When the gunmen allowed the policeman to speak with his family members, Hosea pleaded with them to help and pay the money in time because where they were was an uncomfortable location.

Hosea was reported to have said " we trekked a very long distance before we could get the telecom service to call you. Please go to my friends if you cannot gather the money, seek for loan, I will pay back when I return." The police in Kaduna could not be reached for comment.