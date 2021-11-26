South African Asset Managers Flex Sustainability Muscles in Private

analysis

A new report from financial research company RisCura suggests that local asset managers are taking greater responsibility for the sustainability of the assets under their stewardship. But given that the Steinhoff, EOH, Tongaat and other mishaps happened under their watch, more can always be done.

It's petrochemical company Sasol and internet company Naspers that have provoked the greatest number of controversial engagements with South African asset managers over the past year, followed, at quite some distance, by the likes of Glencore, Pepkor, MTN and Absa.

In the case of Sasol, investors are concerned about its environmental policies relating to greenhouse gas emissions, disclosure of climate risk and its decarbonisation strategy. They also have governance concerns relating to executive remuneration and capital allocation.

When it comes to Naspers, investors disapproved of its convoluted share swap scheme with Prosus and have issues with its generous executive remuneration policy.

This is according to a recent report from financial analytics firm RisCura, titled "Moving the Needle -- Stewardship in South Africa". The report is timeous given that the COP26 conference, held in Glasgow in November, has reminded us of the importance of being a responsible investor in the current age.

It is also relevant...