Egypt: Sisi Arrives At Luxor Temple to Attend Celebration to Inaugurate Revival of Sphinx Avenue

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has arrived at Luxor Temple to attend a celebration of the revival of the Sphinx Avenue between the temples of Luxor and Karnak.

President Sisi was received by Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Dr Khaled El-Anani.

Luxor hosts Thursday 25/11/2021 an international event celebrating the revival of the Pharaonic processions route between the Luxor and Karnak temples, known as the Road of the Rams or the Sphinx Avenue).

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has arranged an unprecedented festive program worthy of the event, which is expected to attract the attention of the whole world towards Luxor, which contains a third of the world's monuments.