Egypt: Sphinx Avenue Opening Ceremony Begins, Attended By Sisi

25 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A legendary celebration of the opening of Sphinx Avenue (Road of the Rams), the oldest historical passage in the world, was launched in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his spouse, amid global interest in the Egyptian civilization that dates back to thousands of years and has reflected on various parts of the world.

The ceremony is attended by Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Dr Khaled El-Anani and senior state officials.

The epic celebration is covered by about 200 accredited international media correspondents in Egypt.

The celebration started with a song by Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki and Italian singer Lara Iskander, who were accompanied by dancers.

The event also included a show by a number of horse carriages for which Luxor is famous.

