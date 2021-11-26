Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Thursday 25/11/2021 a phone call from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the call touched bilateral cooperation and relations between the two countries. In addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. There was agreement to continue coordination and consultation between the two sides to serve the interest of both countries and peoples and to support security and stability in the region.