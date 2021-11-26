Ghana: 6 Hasaacas Ladies Players Join Black Princesses

Coach of the Black Princesses, Ben Fokuo, has handed invitation to six players of Hasaacas Ladies.

The six players played a major role in the success of the team at the recent TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League in Cairo, Egypt where they finished second behind MamelodiSundowns Ladies from South Africa.

The players include Goalkeeper Grace Banwa and Defender Asana Bugre. The rest are Midfielders, Evelyn Badu, Azuma Bugre and Wingers JafaraRahama and Doris Boaduwaa.

The Black Princesses have been in camp for months preparing for their FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers against Zambia.

The first leg is scheduled for Lusaka on Saturday, December 5, 2021 with the reverse fixture slated for Accra in two weeks' time.

Ghana is chasing a record sixth straight FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The Black Princesses made their first World Cup appearance in 2010 and have gone ahead to play in five tournaments on the spin - (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018.