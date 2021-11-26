Ghana: QIC Women Premier Super League Kicks Off Today

The maiden Quality Insurance Company (QIC) sponsored Women's Premier Super Cup kicks-off today at the Madina Astro Turf Park with a fierce clash between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Prisons Ladies set to give the tournament a befitting opener at 10am.

The pre-season tournament, to be played at the Madina Astro Turf Park and the McDan La Town Park, is to help teams prepare for the new season.

It will attract the top four teams from the Northern and Southern zones to battle each other for the ultimate prize of GH¢15,000.

Berry Ladies will square it up with Soccer Intellectuals in today's other game at 2pm at the Madina Park.

Group B will take center stage tomorrow with Hasaacas Ladies who are fresh from the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt set to take on LadyStrikers at 11am with Kumasi Sports Academy playing AshTown Ladies at 2pm.

Prisons Ladies will take on Berry Ladies on Saturday at 10 as Soccer Intellectuals face Ampem Darkoa Ladies at 5pm.

It will be followed by a clash between LadyStrikers and Kumasi Sports Academy on Sunday at 10am while AshTown Ladies play Hasaacas Ladies.

On Monday, Berry Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies will clash at the McDan La Town Park at 2pm while Soccer Intellectuals and Prisons Ladies sort things out at the Madina Astro Turf Park also at 2pm.

The group stages of the tournament will draw to a close on Tuesday with matches between Kumasi Sports Academy and Hasaacas Ladies at the McDan La Town Park at 2pm and Ash Town Ladies versus Lady Strikers at the Madina Park at 2pm.

According to the organisers, the top two teams from each group will move to the semi-finals which would take place on December 2 at the Madina Astro Turf Park.

Sunday, December 5 will witness the finals at 6pm at the Madina Astro Turf Park. It will be preceded by a third place play-off at 2pm