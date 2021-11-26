Africa: President Supports Hearts Campaign in Africa With Gh¢1 Million

25 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has supported Premier League and F.A Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak, with an amount of GH¢1 millionas they prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup tournament on Sunday.

The President made the commitment when a delegation from the 'Phobians' club called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday to present the two trophies to him.

Commending the club on the feat, President Akufo-Addo urged them to work hard to restore the country's pride in continental club football.

"It's about time we heard some good news about Ghana's involvement in continental football and I believe Hearts of Oak will lead the way," he said.

He said winning the Premier League and FA Cup in a single season was a major achievement that deserved commendation and urged the team to press on to win the continental trophy.

President Akufo-Addo, a staunch supporter of the Hearts' bitter rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, said although he may not be in the country to support the club on Sunday, he would be with the team in spirit.

He urged the board, management and technical team of Hearts to work hard to lift the image of Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The President recalled the rivalry between the Hearts and Asante Kotoko in his youthful days and how the two clubs caused a sharp division in his family.

"I grew up with the name of Hearts all over me. My family was heavily divided between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak. Anytime Kotoko came down from Kumasi to play Hearts of Oak, it led to a lot of disputations in my house."

"I have followed the fortunes of Hearts all my life. I want to congratulate you; you have done very well. You have lifted the image of our country," he said.

A Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, thanked the President for showing leadership during the 'Number 12' investigations expose which revealed widespread corruption in Ghanaian football.

He also commended the President for the manner he had handled the COVID-19 situation which had led to about 25 per cent of stadium capacity visiting football matches.

