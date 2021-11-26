Ghana: Ecobank Ghana Donates Shellers to Aggregators in Agribusiness

25 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ecobank Ghana has donated four Dehuskershellers to Yedent Agro Bulk processing aggregators in Sunyani.

The presentation ceremony was held on Friday, November 19, as part of the bank's efforts at strengthening and supporting agribusiness value chain in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of Yedent, Mr SamuelNtim-Adu, receiving the shellers said, "We are immensely grateful to Ecobank for their support to our business and their commitment to the agribusiness value chain. The support from Ecobank demonstrates that if the right partners come together, we can create the right synergies for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana."

Presenting the machines to the aggregators, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr Dan Sackey, said "As a bank, we remain committed to positively impacting the communities we operate in, and we have chosen to support the agribusiness value chain as one of the ways to achieve this objective. It is in line with this objective that Ecobank is today donating these four dehuskers to the aggregators of Yedent Agro Company. These dehuskers will support a total of 6,000 out-growers and smallholder farmers, 60 per cent of whom are women from 83 communities within the Bono Region."

"It is expected that this donation will spur on our hardworking farmers to cultivate more acreages with the assurance that come harvesting time, these dehuskers will be available to assist them efficiently process their maize for market consumption. Leveraging our world-class and robust digital platforms, we have also brought banking services to the doorstep of every Ghanaian, including farmers and all operators in the agribusiness value chain through solutions such as Ecobank Xpress Point, Merchant Account and Xpress Accounts. This donation strengthens the Yedent Value Chain and showcases Ecobank's commitment to the achievement of inclusive and sustainable financing for agribusiness value chains," Mr Sackey concluded.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina OwusuBanahene, said "This donation from Ecobank will not only offer our farmers a ready market for their produce, but job opportunities for our young men and women as well as stimulate economic activities in the region and we are indeed very appreciative of this gesture. In furtherance, I wish to appeal to other banks to emulate Ecobank Ghana and tailor their lending facilities to support farmers expand their output."

On his part, the Technical Advisor to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr AsanteKrobea said, "In the last five years, the government has invested so much into agriculture to ensure food security both now and in the future. This effort however cannot be borne by government alone and so today's donation by Ecobank is laudable and to ensure further development of the agribusiness value chain, we need many of such private sector partnerships."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X