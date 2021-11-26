Ghana: Interior Ministry Imposes Curfew On Bawku From 4 - 00 PM - 6:00 A.m. ... Following Threats of Insecurity

Bolgatanga — The Ministry of Interior has upon the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and by Executive Instrument imposed curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.effective Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The imposition of the curfew has been a result of threat of insecurity in the area.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, and copied to the media here yesterday.

The release called on chiefs, elders and opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of these challenges confronting them as well as use non-violent means to channel their grievances.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in and from Bawku carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and that anybody caught with these items would be arrested and prosecuted.

In another development, the Upper East Regional SecurityCouncil has issued a directive banning people from wearing smocks in the area.