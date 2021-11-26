South Africa: Strategic Plan 2022-2025 - Office of the Auditor-General to Drive a Cultural Shift in Public Service

analysis

Xolisa Phillip has had quite an adventure as a journalist in the roles of subeditor, news editor, columnist and commentator. She pretends to be Olivia Pope during the day, while still maintaining a presence in journalism - a passion project she cannot shake away. Journalism keeps finding Phillip no matter where she is and somewhat manages to hold its own space no matter where she is professionally.

The Office of the Auditor-General has given legislators a peek into the future of public auditing through the submission of its strategic plan and budget for 2022-2025. In that brave new world of public auditing, more emphasis will be placed on drawing up a programme of action that will influence a cultural shift in the public service.

The Office of the Auditor-General is charting a renewed institutional course to 2030 broadly in line with amendments made to the Public Audit Act that give the Chapter 9 body more teeth and powers. Top officials from the office recently took legislators into their confidence about the institution's draft strategic plan and budget for 2022-2025.

Against the backdrop of constraints experienced because of the pandemic, the Auditor-General's office ended the 2020/21 financial year in a deficit,...