Rwanda: Israel Donates Cows to Vulnerable Residents in Rulindo

At least 20 vulnerable families in Rulindo District were on November 25, given a cow each by the Embassy of Israel in Rwanda.

The Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda, Ron Adam handed over the cattle on behalf of Israel's Agency for International development, MASHAV in Rusiga Sector.

The initiative is in line with the government of Rwanda's Girinka programme also known as 'One Cow Per Poor Family', initiated in 2006.

In his remarks, the envoy said his country was pleased to support Rwanda's efforts to promote the welfare of her citizens.

"We realized that a cow is one of the most sustainable support you can give, because the beneficiary is able to get milk and fertilizer, and can make money out of it," he said.

Adding that the support is yet another sign of existing good relations between Israel and Rwanda.

According to the Girinka programme, a beneficiary receives a heifer, raises it and when she gives birth, the first female calf is given to another vulnerable family and the process continues.

AlBashir Bizumuremyi, the acting mayor of Rulindo District, underscored that the cattle is a significant contribution to existing efforts.

"A cow is a sign of prosperity and wealth. We are grateful to the Israel Embassy for this support because it contributes to the existing efforts by the government of Rwanda to improve citizens' social welfare," he said.

So far, as per the statistics of Rulindo District, 10264 residents of the district have benefited from Girinka Programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Aid and Assistance Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beneficiaries speak out

Honorine Mukeshimana, a resident of Gako cell, Rusiga sector in Rulindo district is one of the beneficiaries. She explains that the cow she received will help her to cater for her families' day-to-day needs.

"My three children will no longer lack milk on the table. And as a farmer, I will no longer have a problem of lack of manure. My harvest is going to increase, and hopefully, I will be able to feed my home and sell my produce," she said.

Innocent Niringiyimana, a father of three who resides in Kirenge cell, expressed his enthusiasm as well.

"This is a dream come true. I am very grateful to the Israel Embassy in Rwanda and our government for this program. My family and I are going to make sure we take care of this cow so that it helps us to develop ourselves," he said.

In 2020 and June this year, Israel donated 40 cows to families in Nyamasheke and Gisagara Districts.