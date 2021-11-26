South Africa: Campaigning Against GBV Must Be a Trade Union Priority - SA Must Ratify ILO's Violence and Harassment Convention

analysis

Since 1999, 25 November has been designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by the UN General Assembly. It commemorates the day the three Mirabal sisters, political activists in the Dominican Republic, were brutally assassinated on the orders of the dictator Rafael Trujillo.

Annually, 25 November also begins the widely known 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The aim is to raise awareness of violence against women generally and highlight the extent of an oft-hidden problem.

No safety nets -- no safety

What is clear to many is that gender-based violence (GBV) is one of the most widespread violations of human rights worldwide and in South Africa it has been called a shadow pandemic because of its scale in our society. Unlike Covid-19, however, GBV is spread through social and political conditions that undermine the ability of women and girls to escape from abuse. During lockdowns, we have seen even higher levels of domestic abuse making their homes an unsafe place for many women.

While all women are vulnerable to abuse, it is often the working class who are most vulnerable with very little access to support services and no economic alternatives. According to...