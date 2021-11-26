South Africa: Covid-19 Takes a Growing Toll On South Africa's Children

analysis

A lack of normality and routine is one of the foremost tolls Covid-19 has taken on the health of children. This structure loss, specifically in schools, is having dire consequences on their wellbeing, food security and cognitive development.

For many children, the Covid-19 pandemic has meant the loss of a loved one, loss of parents' income and loss of the school as a safe place to socialise, play and learn, said Mayke Huijbregts, chief of social policy and child protection at the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) South Africa.

Huijbregts was speaking at the virtual South African Child Health Priorities conference about Covid-19's impact on children. The conference was convened by the South African Child Health Priorities Association and held on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The impact of masks and social distancing; the lack of contact with other children has had a dramatic impact on their holistic development," Huijbregts said.

"We saw during Covid and lockdown that gender-based violence and intimate partner violence levels in the homes intensified, with children witnessing and experiencing the spillover violence and abuse in their homes," she said.

Across the board, children's anxiety and distress increased as the learning journey was interrupted and their concern grew...