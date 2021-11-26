Rwanda: PSG Academy to Launch in Rwanda on November 27

After being postponed for a number of times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Paris Saint-Germain football academy in Rwanda will finally be inaugurated in Huye District on Saturday, November 27.

The academy is part of a three-year sponsorship deal that was signed between Rwanda and the French football superclub in December 2019.

With the partnership, among other agreements, PSG promotes Rwandan brands and the country as a tourism destination of choice while the academy is specifically part of a unifying project that plays a role in football development in Rwanda.

Based in Huye, Southern Province, the academy will accommodate a total of 172 girls and boys selected in nine age categories between 6-14 years.

The event will be attended by officials from the Ministry of Sports, Rwanda Development Board (RDB), football governing body (Ferwafa), French embassy in Kigali, and the Head of PSG academies.

A yet to be announced PSG legend is also expected at the launch of the academy.

Popular French social media influencer Boris Becker will attend the event before taking part in various tourism activities and exploring the best of what Rwanda has to offer.

The PSG academy was initially supposed to open in September 2020.