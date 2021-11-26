Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 31,000 Jabs Administered On Nov.25

26 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 31,199 COVID-19 jabs on November 25, the Health Ministry said.

Figures show 5,053,915 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 3,927,237 who got two doses and 1,126,678 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of vaccines administered so far reached 10,337,390.

The number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,994,088 on November 25.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X