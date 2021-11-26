Liberia Observes Late President Tubman's 126th Birth Anniversary

President George Manneh Weah has by proclamation declared Monday, 29 November 2021 as the the126th Birth Anniversary of Dr. William V.S. Tubman, the 18TH President of the Republic of Liberia.

The President has declared that the day shall be observed throughout the Republic as a National Holiday and consistent with the prescribed COVID-19 Health protocols.

The proclamation further ordered and directed that Government ministries and agencies, business houses as well as marketplaces be closed during the observance from six O'clock antemeridian to six O'clock post meridian.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the observance is in recognition of President Tubman's productive and meaningful services to Liberia, including his Integration Policy, the granting of suffrage to Liberian women, Open Door Policy as well as many other Socio-Economic Developments policies and initiatives.

The proclamation also highlighted the late President Tubman's contributions to the emancipation of African Colonial Territories into Statehood.

The release said the observance is also in recognition of the numerous contributions, profound changes, and lasting accomplishments made during the administration of Liberia's 18th President, William V. S. Tubman for which the citizens of Liberia expressed their deep appreciation and approval for his outstanding, noble and remarkable leadership, through a petition that requested the National Legislature of Liberia to enact a law in honor of his birth for posterity.

At its 3rd Session, the 42ND National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia enacted a Legislation declaring November 29th of each year as the Birth Anniversary of the late President William V.S. Tubman to be celebrated as a National Holiday in Liberia in keeping with the will of the Liberian people, the Proclamation declared.