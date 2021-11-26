Nigeria: We Are Yet to Receive Any Petition - Zamfara APC Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward/Local Government Congress Appeal Committee in Zamfara, says it is yet to receive any petition from aggrieved members four days after its inaugural sitting.

Secretary of the Committee, Mr Usman Elegu stated this while addressing newsmen at the Secretariat of the Gov. Bello Matawalle-led APC faction, in Gusau on Thursday.

Elegu said the five-member committee was in the state for justice, adding that it would ensure justice for aggrieved members of the party.

According to him, the committee was given six days to receive and resolve complaints received from genuine card carrying members of the party who participated in the just concluded congresses.

"We were given six days to hear or receive complaints on the conduct of the ongresses from members of the party.

"We arrived Gusau on Sunday, Nov. 21 and began our assignment immediately.

"We have not received any complaints for now, we are still waiting, and by Friday we will complete our assignment and prepare our report to the APC national headquarters that appointed us," Elegu said.

He appealed to aggrieved members of the party, who felt shortchanged during the congresses from any part of the state to channel their complaints in writing to the committee.

"The committee will remain at the secretariat through out the scheduled dates and will close on Friday, Nov. 26. We shall depart on Saturday," he said.

Elegu noted that the national headquarters of the party mandated the committee to receive and treat petitions arising from the congresses.

"The APC has an internal mechanism to resolve all kinds of differences among genuine and card carrying members inline with the party constitution," Elegu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-member Appeal Committee has Ali Kumo as chairman and Usman Elegu, Secretary, while Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim, Alhaji Yahaya Kaka and Mr Omera Apaluwa served as members.

Two factions of the party led by Gov. Bello Matawalle and Sen. Kabiru Marafa, conducted parallel congresses at ward and local government levels on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, respectively.

However, another faction led by the former Gov. AbdulAziz Yari boycotted the congresses because of a Federal High Court order restraining the APC from holding any activity including congresses.

The court ordered the factions to maintain the status quo preceding the fractionalisation of the party pending the determination of the suit before it.

The Court had fixed Dec. 2 for ruling on the suit filed by 10 local government chairmen against the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC National Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention Committee.

The APC had fixed Nov. 27, for conduct of State Congress billed to hold in Gusau.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria