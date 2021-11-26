Ghana: Man in Police Grip for Allegedly Possessing 'Wee'

26 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly possessing 228 slabs of substance, suspected to be cannabis, by the Accra Regional Police Command, on Tuesday.

HarunaIddrisu, a painter and a gardener, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations for possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP)IddiLansahSeidu, announced the arrest at a press conference, in Accra, yesterday.

He said the police received information about a syndicate that transport to Accra, substances, suspected to be Indian hemp.

DCOP Seidusaid the police tracked the suspects, and Iddrisu was identified as the main distributor.

He said the police trailed Iddrisu and arrested him at his hideout in Gbetsile, near Ashaiman, in procession with 228 slabs of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian Hemp.

DCOP Seidusaid the case was investigated and the suspect would be put before court, adding that the exhibit would be taken to the laboratory for analysis.

He cautioned criminals to cease their nefarious activities, and gave the assurance that the police would arrest them.

"Members of the general public are also encouraged to be vigilant at all times and to timely report suspicious characters or activities to the Police, "DCOP Seidu said.

