Ghana: Police Hunt 7 Suspects Over Alleged Murder of Man, Robbery

26 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The police have mounted a search for the arrest of seven suspected armed robbers in connection with the murder of BugriImoro, a 38-year-old man, at Yama, in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region on Wednesday.

The robbers were also reported to have injured a 37-year-old man, attacked some mobile money vendors and shops owners and made away with unspecified amount of money.

A statement signed by acting Public Relations Officer of the North East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Robert AnabiikAnmain, copied to the Ghanaian Times, confirmed the story.

It said that the Walewale District Police Command in has launched a special anti-robbery operation to hunt the seven suspects for the murder of one Bugri Imoro and injury of a man at Yama.

ASP Anabikurged the public to provide reliable information to assist the police arrest the suspects, assuring volunteers of their confidentiality.

He assured the public that the Command had intensify its patrols and anti-robbery operations within the Municipality and beyond to get these armed robbers arrested.

'"We want to assure the public of our resolve to weed out armed gangs in our communities to ensure socio-economic activities are carried out in a peaceful and safe society," the statement said.

