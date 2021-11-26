Ghana: 22 Suspects Grabbed for Engaging in Gun Battle

The Central East Regional Police Command on Wednesday arrested 22 suspects,for allegedly engaging in a gun battle during installation of a new chief at YamoahNkwanta in the Awutu Senya District of the region.

The installation commenced despite warning from the police to postpone the event.

The Central East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) OkyereBoapeah, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the police retrieved arms and ammunitions, including a pump-action gun, a foreign pistol, handcuff and cartridges from the suspects.

DCOP Boapeah said the Police Command at a meeting with elders of YamoahNkwanta, advised that the installation of the chief, Teacher Olu, be put on hold for security reasons, but the kingmakers acted contrary to the advice.

He stated that a faction opposed the ceremony, resulting in a gun battle between the two factions.

"For several hours residents of YamoahNkwanta were kept hostage in their homes as the two factions battled and displayed their shooting prowess as it took the intervention of personnel from the regional command to bring the situation under control,"DCOP Boapeah said.

He said that22 persons, including the chief, whose installment was halted, were arrested by the police at the coronation.

DCOP Boapeah expressed worry about activities of landguards, and chieftaincy disputes, in the region, and cautioned that the police would deal with people who would take the law into their hands.

He assured that the police would pursue trouble makers, to bring peace and calm to the region.

DCOP Boapeah appealed to traditional leaders to always ensure that the rightful candidates were installed as chiefs, to prevent disturbances.