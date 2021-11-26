Liberia: LLA Boss Underscores Budgetary Increment

The Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, Atty J. Adams Manobah, Sr. is appealing to citizens of Liberia to lobby with their various Representatives in other to see reason to increase the budget of the LLA.

The LLA was established by an Act of the National Legislature on October 6, 2016, as an autonomous agency of the Government with operational independence, subsumes land functions that were performed by several agencies of the Government, including the key land administration agencies - Department of Lands, Survey and Cartography of the former Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy (MLME), now the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Deeds and Titles Registry of the Center for National Documents Records Agency (CNDRA), and functions of County Land Commissioners from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Liberia Land Authority Chairman intimated that the LLA have been hugely relying on donor funding in the Country.

He at the same time lauded the effort of those Partners for their continue efforts which he said is aimed at ensuring that land issues are effectively tackled in order to maintain peace in various communities across the country.

The Liberia Land Authority executive said the National Legislature passed the LLA Act for government to support it, not donors, noting that it's now time that the citizens of Liberia take the lead to appeal to their various Lawmakers to increase the budget of the LLA.

"The fiscal year 2022 budget hearing will soon start; so your tell your Lawmakers them to increase the LLA budget, because if our budget is increased it will help us to do more work in solving land conflict in your various Counties," Attorney Manobah added.

He believes that if the budget of the LLA is increased it will help the entity to create more awareness and interpret the Land Rights Act and resolve land conflict across the Country.

Attorney Manobah made the appeal in Ganta, Nimba County when FORUMCIV Liberia in Partnership with the LLA organization, the 2nd Rural Women Land Rights Conference in Liberia.

The overall objective of the conference was to create a platform which allows the voices of rural women to be heard and increase their knowledge on the Land Rights Act of 2018 and other legal frameworks governing women tenure security, that they can influence and contribute to the national agenda of women rights in Liberia.

The conference was overwhelmingly attended by over a hundred and ninety-six participants from rural communities, women organizations and civil society organizations and the media.

FORUMCIV Liberia in Partnership with the LLA 2nd Rural Women Land Rights Conference was attended by key stakeholders and policy makers from the government of Liberia including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Donors and International actors where also part of the conference.

The conference was held under theme: "Sustaining the Momentum to Secure Rural Women Land Rights."