Liberia: AML Train Kills Lady in G/Bassa

While the Mineral Development Agreement- MDA between the Liberian government and that of Arcelor Mittal is facing some hurdles, an unfortunate incident has occurred leading to the death of one Liberian in Grand Bassa County. AML ore is shipped through the port of Buchanan the provincial city of Grand Bassa county.

The report from Grand Bassa County said a train belonging to AML has reportedly killed a lady only identified as Rhoda.

Horrified persons from Grand Bassa County woke up to the death news on Thursday.

ELBC Grand Bassa County Correspondent said the accident occurred at an isolated area about 15-30 minutes' walk away from the last building before reaching the Km 8, one of the routes for conveyance of Iron ore from the mines.

Since the death occurred, there have been mixed views from the public in Grand Bassa.

Some said the lady was killed and body was dumped for fear of reprisal on the train operator.

Others said there are cameras on the train and it is important to check the camera so as to ascertain the facts of her death.

In a statement issued by AML late Thursday, it confirms the story. It said: "ArcelorMittal Liberia confirms with regrets, an incident involving one of its locomotives in which one person is feared dead around Kilometer 8 near Buchanan.

The accident occurred on the evening of Tuesday November 23, 2021.

The Liberia National Police has been quickly informed and investigation is underway.

While awaiting the outcome of the investigation, ArcelorMittal Liberia has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assures the public that it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

As a company that prioritizes safety, ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to embark on various public awareness activities using a multi-channel approach to educate and inform the public, especially communities in the proximity of its operations about the risks posed by various mobile equipment, as well as the operations of the railway."