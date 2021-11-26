Tanzania: Canaf - Tanzania Eye Stellar Display

THE National Sports Council (NSC) has hailed the country's Amputee Football team for their readiness for the Cup of Africa Nations for Amputees (CANAF) underway in Dar es Salaam from today.

Speaking here yesterday, the council's Acting General Secretary Neema Msitha said they have been delighted by the preparations made by the team and that they are hopeful to see good results.

"Let me use this chance to urge Tanzanians to come in big numbers on Saturday when our team will play Morocco in their first match of the competition.

"They should be aware that this is a special group which needs full backing from people to show them that we are together throughout this journey of flying high the national flag," she said.

She added only two teams of 14 sides coming to compete in the contest are set to arrive in the country today ready to represent their countries in this year's edition of CANAF.

Recently, government injected 135m/- to be channeled for the smooth running of the games which will be climaxed on December 5th in Dar es Salaam.

In his words, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Culture, Arts and Sports, Hassan Abbasi cemented that the amount is specifically meant to cater for accommodation, food and logistics throughout the tournament.

"Our country is blessed to host various high profile events and recently, we successfully staged the Miss and Mr Deaf Africa 2021 hence this is an opportunity for Tanzania to continue being recognised globally," he said.

He, therefore, wished all the best the national Amputee side 'Tembo Warriors' which will represent Tanzania in the games while insisting that government will be with them throughout the competition.

The continental level tournament will be used to pick eight teams which will represent the continent in the forthcoming World Championship to be staged in Turkey next year.

He also called upon other stakeholders to come forward and render a helping hand to support the team saying disabled people have talents which need to be nurtured.

Hosts Tanzania are packed in group A together with Sierra Leone, Uganda and Morocco which pundits have described it as a difficult category.

Members in group B are Angola, Rwanda, Kenya and Zanzibar while those in group C are Liberia, Cameroon, Gambia and Ethiopia.

Group D is made up of three countries which are Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt which also seems to be a tough category.