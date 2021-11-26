East Africa: EAC Beauties Head to Dar for Grand Finale

BEAUTIES lined up for Miss East Africa 2021 pageant are expected to arrive in Dar es Salaam this weekend ahead of the grand finale on December 17th at Mlimani City.

Speaking yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Miss East Africa beauty pageant's Vice President, Jolly Mutesi said the preparations for the event is on full swing and that the contestants will pitch a special camp in the city ahead upon arrival.

"Everything is going on well, with participants from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Somalia, Reunion, Ethiopia, Malawi, Burundi and Mauritius expected to jet in this weekend," he said.

He further added the grand finale to be viewed globally, will be brightened by performances from Bongo Flavour artists including Mbosso from the WCB music label.

Tanzania will be represented by Queen Mugesi who outshined more than 2,600 beauties who were engaged in the race.

Queen Mugesi was nominated in the process by beauty experts.

Mutesi added that the Miss East Africa beauty pageant that was founded by Tanzanian Rena Callist in 1996 will be watched by over 200 million viewers.

The Miss East Africa pageant is organised by Rena Events in partnership with Wasafi Media and its entry fee is 50,000/- for regular tickets and 100, 000/- for VIP and 200, 000/- for VVIP.