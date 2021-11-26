Tanzania: GSM League's Co-Sponsorship Bid Hailed

YOUNG Africans have commended GSM for co-sponsoring the NBC Premier League saying the support will help a lot to add value to the league and enable teams to play with a strong determination.

This was said recently in Dar es Salaam by the club's Vice Chairman, Fredrick Mwakalebela who said in previous seasons, many clubs failed to compete well because of financial constraints they were facing.

"This season, things have changed for the better because we have seen Azam Media Limited, NBC and now GSM coming forward to sponsor the league something which needs appreciation.

"For now, our league is very competitive since there is no team which get into the pitch with results in the pocket and this has been achieved through massive investment made in the contest," said Mwakalebela.

Recently, GSM signed a two-year contract with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) worth 2.1bn/- to operate as co-sponsors of the league a thing which has been wholeheartedly received by football fraternity in the country.

Mwakalebela then seized the platform to urge Yanga members and fans to concentrate on the club's main target of the season of clinching the premier league title.

"The issue of Bernard Morrison should not drive us off the track as such; we should all aim at achieving one goal since what we expect is very important for the club," he said.

Again, Mwakalebela expressed his belief that Yanga are better- drilled to defeat their traditional rivals Simba on December 11th to take away all crucial three points.

"Our next game will be versus Mbeya Kwanza of which we will win without doubt and thereafter, we shall overpower Simba to re-establish a five-point gap at the top of the table," he said.

From six matches played, Yanga have picked 16 points and continue to enjoy the league's driving seat floating at the summit of the log with two points clear.

Their 100 per cent start of the campaign without dropping points ended at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi where Namungo held their opponents to a 1-1 draw hence sharing spoils at the elapse of normal period of play.

A controversial spot-kick awarded to Yanga on the day saved what seemed to be a sinking ship from drowning inside a stormy sea.

On second slot on the table are Simba who have bagged 14 points from six matches as well while Dodoma Jiji, Mbeya City and Polisi Tanzania complete the top five package with 11, 10 and 10 points respectively.