Nigeria: Actors Guild to Enforce No-Shoot Days for Nigerian Actors

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is set to enforce holidays and no-shoot days for its members.

The guild, in a communique, issued at its annual congress held in Enugu, on Thursday, says the 'holiday' is geared towards improving the welfare of its members.

The AGN President, Emeka Rollas, who shared a copy of the communique with PREMIUM TIMES, said the directive will take effect in March 2022.

Mr Rollas said Nigerian actors would observe compulsory holidays at least once a week to rest and replenish the lost energy.

He said, "Following a medical survey by the Guild, it was discovered that Nigerian actors work round the clock without any leave, holiday or rest day which results to many actors being overstressed and falling sick at the same time, therefore: Effective from 1st March, 2022, Actors shall observe "HOLIDAY" on every Sunday to rest and replenish the lost energy."

Mr Rollas said, Sundays or Fridays (as maybe appropriately applicable in the different zones) are to be observed as no-shoot days.

He added that every last Thursday of the month remains a half-day shoot for AGN state general meetings nationwide.

Foreign artistes

The communique also addressed the continued influx of foreign artists into Nollywood.

It stated that all foreign actors must obtain immigration permits that entitle foreigners to work in Nigeria and then obtain work permits from the guild before they would be allowed to work in the country.

It read: "No foreigner should be allowed on any film set without necessary work permits from the appropriate regulatory authorities, i.e., Nigeria Immigration Service."

According to the guild, actors from countries with no visa requirements must obtain a residence permit before they would be allowed to feature in any production in the country.

Professional misconduct

The guild also frowned at repeated reports of professional misconduct amongst actors. It noted that some actors collect money without completing their projects.

It also cautioned some of its members who were fond of collecting monies without completing projects, thereby delaying productions.

Those whom the guild found guilty of this unprofessional act are Uju Okolie, Flash Boy, Luchy Donald, Queeneth Hilbert and Jerry Williams. The Congress gave these actors the grace of November to finish all pending projects.

However, the guild also commended Mike Ezuruonye and Mike Godson, for maintaining a high level of professional ethos as they don't indulge in engaging in more than one job at a particular period of time.

The guild also stated that from March 2021, artists are not allowed to engage in any production without a contract that stipulates 14-working days.

AGN National Executives and States excos from across the 36 States of Nigeria attended the congress.

AGN is an umbrella union that regulates and represents the affairs of film actors in Nigeria.