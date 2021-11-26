Gambia: Ambassador Ma Jianchun Briefs Media On 6th Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee

H.E Ma Jianchun, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to The Gambia yesterday (Thursday) briefed members of the media on the recently held sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. He also provided information on the upcoming Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing from 8th to 11th November.

This year marks the centenary of the CPC's founding, and the said plenary session centered on reviewing the CPC's past 100 years of history. The plenary session adopted a landmark document titled 'Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century', drawing wide attention from within and outside China.

He explained that this was the third time in history that the CPC adopted such a historic resolution, noting that the previous two were respectively adopted in 1945 and 1981.

According to him, both resolutions turned out to have played vital roles for China's development and the CPC's own progress.

He further said that the third and most recent resolution adopted earlier this month was for the same purpose.

"As pointed out by China's President and CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping, China has achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and we have objective need and subjective conditions for a full review of the Party's major achievements and historical experience, to help build a broader consensus and stronger unity in will for achieving new and great success in building socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era," he said.

He said in The Gambia, the government and politicians propose a variety of solutions to address challenges facing the country, adding that internationally, they promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

On international engagement, he said the China-Africa cooperation is a fine example of jointly building a community with a shared future, adding that the Eighth Ministerial Conference of FOCAC is scheduled to be held from 29th to 30th November in Dakar, Senegal.

The theme of the conference is "deepening the Sino-African partnership and promoting sustainable development to build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era".

The Seventh Conference of Chinese and African Entrepreneurs will be held as a side event during the FOCAC Ministerial Conference.

China and African partners including The Gambia will jointly assess the implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit, as well as outcomes of the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19. He expressed China's readiness to stand together with African partners including The Gambia, and jointly draw the road map of the China-Africa cooperation for the next three years, based on the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

"We are ready to join hands with our African friends, deepen the China-Africa partnership and promote sustainable development to build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era!" he concluded.