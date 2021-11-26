Gambia: IEC to Appeal Rulings At Court of Appeal

26 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)

"The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that following the filing of petitions at the High Court by Ismaila Ceesay of Citizens Alliance and Mai Ahmad Fatty of Gambia Moral Congress, the Court delivered ruling with respect to the said petitions on the 23th and 24th November, 2021."

"While the IEC respects the decision of the Court, it will exercise its Constitutional right of appeal at the Court of Appeal of The Gambia."

"The Commission remains committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections and would continue with its preparations to successfully conduct the presidential election on 4th December, 2021."

