Gambia: Barrow Receives TRRC With Promise to Ensure Justice

President Adama Barrow yesterday received and accepted the completed TRRC report of 17 volumes, and promised his government's commitment to ensure justice prevails. However, he asked for patience from citizens.

The report was submitted by the TRRC chairman and his deputy, commissioners, counsels and staff. The vice president and some cabinet ministers were present to express sentiments in receiving the long awaited report.

President Barrow started his speech by clarifying that he is the architect of the TRRC and knew it was going to be part of his legacy as president of The Gambia. He added that the task of the commission was to investigate the human rights violations that took place in the country from 1994 to 2017 during former President Yahya Jammeh's rule.

"Through the TRRC, people know what was happening in their country. This was to provide healing and reconciliation in order to promote peace. My government will ensure justice will prevail but it needs patience."

The President further explained that: "My government will study the report carefully and present our stand on the white paper."

Dr. Lamin J. Sise, chairman of the TRRC, thanked the President and his government for the opportunity, saying the commissioners were sworn-in on the 15 of October, 2017 to carry out their various functions.

He said amongst the reasons for the establishment of the commission was to promote healing and reconciliation and to provide platform for victims to tell their own story.

"We worked for nearly three years to complete our mandate. Three hundred and ninety-three (393) people testified on arbitrary arrest, unlawful detentions, unlawful killings, enforced disappearances, Gender Based Violence, witch hunting, and the widespread of public office abuse."

He stated that the TRRC was established from the desire of the people and the Act warrants them to provide report and suggest recommendations.

Mrs. Ade Sosseh, the deputy chair of the TRRC, explained it was not an easy task to complete their work while thanking the president and his government for the support throughout the process.

"There was no government interference with our work". Mrs. Sosseh also thanked the staff of the commission for "keeping the integrity of the commission." He concluded by thanking the victims, saying "there cannot be justice without truth."

Hon. Dawda Jallow, the minister of Justice in his welcoming remark assured the President that the report is fit for submission and described the commission's work as "a huge task". He also welcomed the commissioners and their entourage and expressed the president's impression in receiving the long awaited TRRC report.