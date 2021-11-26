Gambia: UDP Cancels Bwiam Meeting As NPP Over Stayed

The United Democratic Party (UDP), following the December 4th elections political campaign, on Wednesday 24th November 2021, cancelled its meeting in Bwiam as scheduled by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Base on IEC's campaign schedule, NPP was supposed to be in Bwiam on the same day by 11:00am - 2pm, while UDP was to hold a meeting in the same village between 3:30 pm and 4:30pm. But upon arrival at the meeting ground, the UDP campaign found the NPP on the ground, forcing the UDP to cancel its meeting in Bwiam.

Speaking to the press and UDP supporters, Karafa Sonko, campaign manager for UDP, said: "We understand that the NPP got here before us and in that regard, we decided to leave the ground even though their time to be in Bwiam as scheduled by the IEC expired".

Mr. Sonko said: "We didn't want any political problem and that is why we had to peacefully cancel our meeting in Bwiam."

According to him, "every political party in this country has its right to operate as authorised by the IEC and for the fact that we don't want any political issues with any party, we had a few minutes discussion with our people in Bwiam before leaving the meeting ground.

"We UDP," Sonko added, "are very aware and conscious that politics comes and goes but we all remain here as one people. PPP was once here but they left; APRC came and left but yet the people of Bwiam still remain; then came Adama Barrow and he'll leave."

Alagie S. Darboe, admin secretary of the UDP for his part, said "here in Bwiam was a courtesy call that we were supposed to have but the reception and respect we've received here by our supporters was overwhelming and that I have to acknowledge".

"I want to emphasise to you that if Banjul is ready to make changes; if Brikama is ready to make changes; if Basse is ready to make changes; if Mansakonko is ready to make changes; if Kerewan is ready to make changes as well as Janjanbureh, then I believe Bwiam should be at the forefront."

He added that "based on the sign the people of Bwiam have shown today, we believe you are fully ready to make the change. We've seen the great turnout of youths of Bwiam today. You are UDP's priority and that I assure you."

He added that the UDP government wants to make Gambia a fully sovereign country. "We want to take our security to a high standard; we want to make sure Gambia's health sector is handled with proper care and we want to make sure our agriculture is revamped."

The UDP admin secretary added that "give your votes to UDP; let's remove Adama Barrow from our state house; let's make Gambia The Gambia we want it to be."

"I urge you to give deaf ears to empty political promises; if a government survives for 5 years and does nothing, that government should be removed and that's what we all should do come December 4th."

In Senegal, he added, if a president is elected and does nothing, "they remove you through the ballot box. Abdou Diouf was president in Senegal and Abdoulaye Wade the same, but they were all removed when the people weren't satisfied with their administrations."

"We shouldn't allow any president to deceive us; they were voted in by us the people so if they don't do good in government we should uniformly remove them. Senegal; Nigeria; Ghana and even America do it so can't Gambia do the same?" he queried.

"I urge you all to avoid those trying to institute tribalism within us. A UDP government wants to see a very united Gambia. Be it Fula; Manjago; Serahuleh; Jola; Sererr or Mandinka, we are all one and that's our party leader's primary target," he concluded.